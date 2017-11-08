Secondary school teacher accused of physical assault of student in Kerry

Radio Kerry News has learnt that a secondary school teacher in the county has been accused of the physical assault of a student.

It’s alleged that the incident took place at the end of last month.

The teenager has accused the teacher of smacking him on the side of his face.

The school involved has told Radio Kerry that it has no comment to make.

The boy’s mother says she has made a complaint to gardaí.

She says she’s also lodged a complaint with the school which has told her it’s investigating the allegation.