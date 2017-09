8 secondary school children have been treated for minor injuries in hospital after a bus crash in Donegal this morning.

The bus with 19 passengers on board was traveling to Deele College and Royal & Prior School in Raphoe, Co Donegal when it

crashed into a van at Carrickmore, near Lifford at around 20 past 8 this morning.

The driver of the van received minor injuries. Bus Eireann say none of the students were seriously injured.

Gardaí, the HSA and Bus Eireann are investigating.