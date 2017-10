The second of four planned 24 hour strikes at Kerry Group’s plant in Listowel is due to begin tonight.

290 workers at Kerry Ingredients are seeking a 14 per cent pay increase due to the introduction of a computer system, which they claim places greater demands on them.

The SIPTU members have rejected a Labour Court recommendation of a 12 per cent increase to which Kerry Group has agreed.

This second strike will begin at 10 o’clock tonight.