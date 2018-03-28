Second Kerry County Councillor nominated to run in the Seanad By-Election

A second Kerry County Councillor has been nominated to run in the Seanad By-Election.

Fine Gael Councillor Bobby O’Connell is one of the five nominees who will contest the Outside panel for the upcoming by-election.

There are currently two vacancies in the Seanad, both of which are on the agriculture panel, following the departure of Sinn Féin’s Trevor Ó Clochartaigh and Labour’s Denis Landy.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Fianna Fáíl Councillor Niall Kelleher, was also nominated to contest the by-election; however, he has been nominated for the Inside panel.

A formal ratification of the nominees will take place next week, with voting due to take place on the 19th of April.