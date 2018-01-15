Second arrest in connection with Castleisland assault investigation

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a badly injured man at St. Stephens Park, Castleisland, in the early hours of Sunday morning have arrested a second man.

The man in his 20s was arrested this morning and is being detained at Tralee Garda Station.

A 19-year-old man arrested yesterday remains in custody at Tralee Garda Station.

The injured man remains in Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St. Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.