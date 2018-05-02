Second application to be made to clear vegetation on River Flesk

Kerry County Council is to submit a second application to the Office of Public Works in relation to flood mitigation works on the River Flesk.

Last Wednesday, the local authority announced it had applied to the OPW for €99,000 to clear vegetation on a 5.6 kilometre stretch from Curreal Bridge to Loo Bridge.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae brought a deputation of around 15 residents from the Glenflesk area which included her father Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae to the meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

The group said the council’s application was incomplete in that it didn’t include a 4.5 kilometre stretch down to Gortahoosh Bridge and could lead to further flooding of seven houses and longer closures of the Glenflesk to Barraduff road.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae said during his visit to the area last year OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran promised if an application was put forward funding would be granted.

The deputation received support from all councillors.

Senior Engineer with the council’s Flooding and Coastal Protection Unit, Gerry Riordan said the reason the original application was made was that it was supported by figures from an engineering study.

He said another application covering Loo Bridge to Gortahoosh Bridge will be made in the coming weeks.

Both applications would cost around €215,000.

Local resident Paud O’Donoghue was part of the deputation: