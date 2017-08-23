Search underway on Mount Brandon for missing climber

A search is underway for a climber who is missing on Mount Brandon since yesterday afternoon.

The man, who’s believe to be in his early 60s and from the UK, made contact with his wife at 3pm yesterday afternoon to say he was lost.

However, there’s been no contact from him since, and Dingle Coastguard along with Kerry Mountain Rescue are currently involved in the search to locate him.

The man – who is an experienced climber – parked his car at Mullaghveal at the base of Brandon Peak yesterday before setting out.

After the 3pm call to his wife, he said he’d be in hourly contact to update her, but the battery is now flat on his phone.

The search was called off last night due to thick fog but resumed at first light.

Alan Wallace from Kerry Mountain Rescue has this update: