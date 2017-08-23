Search continuing for man missing on Mount Brandon

A search is continuing for a man missing on Mount Brandon since yesterday afternoon.

The man, who’s believe to be in his early 60s and from the UK, made contact with his wife at 3pm yesterday afternoon to say he wasn’t sure where he way.

After the 3pm call to his wife, he said he’d be in hourly contact to update her, but the battery is flat on the phone since then.

Dingle Cliff & Coast Rescue has tasked two teams from the western Baile Breac side of the mountain with Kerry Mountain Rescue leading teams from the Brandon side.

The man – who is an experienced climber – parked his car at Mullaghveal at the base of Brandon Peak yesterday before setting out.

The search was called off last night due to thick fog but resumed at first light, and the Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter is now involved.

Frank Heidtke Officer In Charge with Dingle Coastguard said it’s hoped the man took shelter overnight waiting for the fog to lift: