Three searches are underway on three continents for missing Irish people – including a Kerry man.

26 year old David Higgins from Kerry is among three other kayakers still missing in Ecuador.

In Thailand a search is underway for Anthony O’Sullivan from Cork disappeared in Bangkok around four days ago.

A search is also continuing in Vienna in Austria for 21 year old Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath who was last seen on Friday.