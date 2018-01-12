Search for 2018 Rose of Tralee launched in Galway

The Rose of Tralee, Dr Jennifer Byrne was joined by RTÉ’s Rose of Tralee Presenter, Dáithí Ó Sé in Galway today to launch the search for her successor.

The 2018 Rose of Tralee will be crowned in the Festival Dome on Tuesday 21st August.

4000 women have entered selection events around the world since 2014.

The first two Roses destined for Tralee in 2018 will be announced on the 16th and 17th February in Abu Dhabi and Ohio respectively with another 62 Roses to be chosen at selection events up to the end of June.

The 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival will run from Friday 17th to Tuesday 21st August.