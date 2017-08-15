Seáno Collins, Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Foyle, Abbeyfeale

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to oncology and Ward 4B, University Hospital Limerick.