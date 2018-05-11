reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Batholemew’s Church, Athea. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice. Enquiries to Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea.
Latest News
Kerry respite house to benefit from Government funding
A new respite house in north Kerry is to benefit from Government funding. According to Kerry Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Senator Paul...
Tánaiste to attend political forum in Tralee tonight
An Tanáiste Simon Coveney is to attend a political forum in Tralee later this evening. The forum - hosted by Kerry Fine Gael - will...
Kerry’s Sean Kennedy Named In Republic Of Ireland U16 Squad
Kerry’s Sean Kennedy is included in the Republic Of Ireland U16 squad for the forthcoming UEFA Development Tournament. Kennedy and his team mates are to...
Man airlifted to Cork University Hospital after vehicle left road on Tarbert – Ballylongford...
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic accident in the Tarbert - Ballylongford area earlier today. Valentia Coast Guard received a...
Seanie Quinn, Templeathea, Athea, Co. Limerick
reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Batholemew's Church, Athea. Requiem Mass on Sunday...
Latest Sports
Kerry’s Sean Kennedy Named In Republic Of Ireland U16 Squad
Kerry’s Sean Kennedy is included in the Republic Of Ireland U16 squad for the forthcoming UEFA Development Tournament. Kennedy and his team mates are to...
Evening Sports Update
CYCLING Britain's Simon Yates still has a 16-second lead - after safely negotiating the seventh stage of cycling's Giro d'Italia. He surged ahead of defending champion...
Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Round 2 Of Joe McDonagh Cup
Kerry are to name their team this evening for round 2 of the Joe McDonagh Cup. The Kingdom hurlers, beaten in Carlow last weekend, host...