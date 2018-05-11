Seanie Quinn, Templeathea, Athea, Co. Limerick

reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Batholemew’s Church, Athea. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice. Enquiries to Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea.

