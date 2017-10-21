Sean Wynne, Castlegregory & formerly of St. John’s Park & Russell St., Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.30pm – 7pm.   Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday @ 12 noon.  Private cremation will follow.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o of The Gleasure Funeral Home.

