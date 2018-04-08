Seán Vesey, Spa Glen, Mallow, Co. Cork and formerly of Kenmare

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Connell’s Funeral Directors, St. James’ Avenue, Mallow tomorrow Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church Mallow. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterward in Holycross New Cemetery, Kenmare

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR