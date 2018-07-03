Sean Spraight, Ogham Rian, Tralee & formerly of Ardfert.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.  Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

