Sean O’Shea – March 21st, 2018

Joe McGill’s guest this week on In Conversation is Sean O’Shea from Caherdaniel. ‘Seano’ will talk about being adopted in the 40’s and growing up in Caherdaniel, playing football, wearing the green and gold with Mick O’Connell and Mick O’Dwyer, fishing around South Kerry, 25 years bringing people to the Skelligs, his popular fruit and veg business, and much more besides!!!
