Sean O’Connor, Rangue, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.45pm to St. James’ Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

