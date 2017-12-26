Seán O’ Sullivan (Mór), Cannuig Upper, Mastergeehy, Caherciveen

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm and Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm – followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillin Liath arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Muckross Ward & Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry and South Kerry M.S.