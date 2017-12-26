Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm and Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm – followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillin Liath arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Muckross Ward & Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry and South Kerry M.S.
Latest News
Munster Rugby Round Up
Jay Galvin reviews the PRO 14 clash between Munster and Leinster, which saw the southern province lose out on a scoreline of 34-24.
Kerry mountain Rescue team dealing with two incidents on Carrauntoohil
Kerry mountain Rescue team are currently dealing with two incidents on Carrauntoohil. The alarm was raised at 2.30pm this afternoon when one man got into...
Motorists asked to exercise caution on Kerry roads as heavy snow falls
Motorists are asked to exercise caution on the roads today as there are reports of snow on some roads around the county. There is snow...
Willie O’ Connor, Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel
Reposing at Lyon's Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm - with removal at 7pm to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure....
Seán O’ Sullivan (Mór), Cannuig Upper, Mastergeehy, Caherciveen
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm and Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm - followed by removal to Our...
Latest Sports
Kerry Senior Hurling Manager Fintan O’Connor Looks Forward To 2018 Campaign
Kerry Senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor spoke to Joe O'Mahony about the Kingdom's exploits in 2017.
St Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz Underway
Liz Galway reports from the annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Part 1: Part 2: Part 3: