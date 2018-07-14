Seán Moriarty, Lauragh Upper, Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday (July, 15th), from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Killmackillogue Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR