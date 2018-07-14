Seán Moriarty, Lauragh Upper, Kenmare.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday (July, 15th), from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killmackillogue Cemetery.
Latest News
Three men rescued after boat caught fire in Dingle Bay
Three men were rescued after their boat went on fire in Dingle Bay this afternoon. Emergency services were notified of the blaze around 1pm. Valentia Coast...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Clare have beaten Wexford to book their place in the semi finals of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship. The Banner County started the second half...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Clare have beaten Wexford to book their place in the semi finals of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship. The Banner County started the second half...