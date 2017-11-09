Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Friday (Nov 10th) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Removal at 4.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Ballinskelligs owned construction company files for bankruptcy in New York
A New York construction company, owned by a Ballinskelligs family, has filed for bankruptcy. Navillus Tile Inc was established by Ballinskelligs native Donal O Sullivan...
Sean Moloney, Castle Street, Tralee & Shanakill, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Friday (Nov 10th) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Removal at 4.30pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem mass...
Eileen Cotter née O’Connor, Cloonbeg, Ballymullen, Tralee & formerly of New Rochelle, New York...
Arriving at St. John's Parish Church, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Nov 10th) at 11.45am for requiem mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in New...
Court hears evidence suggesting neither driver nor passenger wore seatbelts in fatal crash near...
Tralee Circuit Criminal Court has heard evidence suggesting neither the driver nor front seat passenger, involved in a fatal crash near Scartaglin, were wearing...
Food writer Georgina Campbell recieves Listowel Food Fair Lifetime Achievement Award
Food writer Georgina Campbell has been announced as this year's recipient of the Listowel Food Fair Lifetime Achievement Award. Ms Campbell is a founding member,...
Latest Sports
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
St. Mary's basketball club lost out to a strong Neptune U20 side last evening in the U20 national cup in Neptune stadium. The Final...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Kerry College of Further Education have been beaten 4-14 to 1-18 by Waterford Institute of Technology in the Higher Education League. The Kerry side have...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Bundee Aki looks set to be named in an Irish Rugby team for the first time today. Reports claim the Auckland native, who qualifies for...