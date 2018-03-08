Sean McQuinn, Tubridmore, Ardfert

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 7 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR