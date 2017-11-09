Sean Lyons – November 8th, 2017

Joe McGill’s guest othis week is Author Sean Lyons. Sean has published one novel, two collections of humourous poetry and numerous short stories. He has won the Percy French poetry prize for his humourous verse twice and has appeared at many festivals, including the inaugural Los Gatos/Listowel Writer’s Week. He is a regular contributor to Radio Kerry and is past chair of Listowel Writers’ Week and a retired teacher. Sean has travelled all over the world and has a great story to tell.