Sean Kelly says mediation may resolve dispute involving GAA club

Former President of the GAA, MEP Sean Kelly, says mediation might help resolve a dispute involving a GAA club in the North.

Former PSNI officer, Peadar Heffron, who survived a bomb attack by dissident republicans, says he was shunned by his GAA club after the attack.

Mr Heffron told GAA analyst Joe Brolly he was made to feel unwelcome after he joined the police force but that this worsened after the attack in which he lost a leg and suffered other serious injuries.

The club, Kickhams Creggan, says it condemned the attempted murder of Mr Heffron “without any ambiguity”.

Fine Gael MEP, Sean Kelly, from Kilcummin was GAA President when the organisation gave its official backing to a club formed by members of the PSNI.

Sean Kelly says mediation is needed..