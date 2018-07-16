Sean Kelly would consider running for Presidency if FG rowed back on support for Higgins

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly says he would give serious consideration to running as a candidate for Fine Gael in the Presidential election if the party were to rescind its support for President Micheal D Higgins.

The Kilcummin native says that some grass roots supporters feel as if Fine Gael are giving the field to Sinn Fein by not running a candidate to run against President Higgins, who is seeking a second term.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Labour party have announced their intention to support Micheal D Higgins and will not be fielding a candidate.





However, Fianna Fail is unlikely to extend the party whip to its councillors which would allow them give support to other candidates’ nominations.

Sinn Fein are the only other party who have announced their intention to run a candidate in the presidential race.

The Fine Gael MEP, Sean Kelly says if Fine Gael wanted to run a candidate, he would consider it.

Sinn Fein TD for Kerry, Martin Ferris says it is important that we have a Presidential election in order for the people of Ireland have the opportunity to hear the candidates vision for the country.

Sinn Fein have yet to announce who their Presidential candidate will be.

One of the issues he would like to see debated is the question of a united Ireland.