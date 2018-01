Munster Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly has confirmed he’s interested in running for the office of President.

The Kilcummin native told The Irish Examiner that he’s been approached by people in the parliamentary party, and asked to consider allowing his name to go forward.

However, her says that both he and the Fine Gael party will hold off on making a decision, until President Michael D Higgins decides whether or not to seek a second term in office.