Sean Kelly believes Facebook CEO visited Strasbourg in light of GDPR

A Kerry MEP says Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to the European Parliament is only the first step in making Facebook responsible for what’s shared on its platform.

MEPs asked many questions of the Facebook C.E.O. in Strasbourg but didn’t get all the answers they had hoped for.

However, Mr. Kelly believes that the reason for Mark Zuckerberg’s visit is the E.U’s General Data Protection Regulation coming into force.





The Kilcummin native says Mr Zuckerberg realises that Facebook can no longer wash its hands over data privacy: