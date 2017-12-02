Sean Keane in Concert at the O Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on 3rd December

See Sean Keane in Concert at the O Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen this Sunday 3rd December at 5pm. Concert in aid of Church Restoration Funds. Tickets 086 2344308

