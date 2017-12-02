Sean Keane in Concert at the O Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on 3rd December

See Sean Keane in Concert at the O Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen this Sunday 3rd December at 5pm. Concert in aid of Church Restoration Funds. Tickets 086 2344308
Gardaí at scene of Glenflesk crash
Gardaí are at the scene of a crash at Glenflesk. It's understood the incident involves a pedestrian and a vehicle and happened in the past...
Killorglin woman who made false rape allegation to be sentenced next year
A woman who made a false rape claim following a night out in Killarney will be sentenced next year. 27-year-old Jacinta O'Connor of 3 Steele...
Man given three-year sentence for striking busker in throat with bottle
A man who smashed a glass bottle into the throat of a busker in Killarney has been given a three year sentence. 27-year-old Shane Fitzgerald...
Agritime – November 30th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_30_agri.mp3
Pearse Doherty – December 1st, 2017
The Sinn Féin spokesperson on finance is in Kerry for the party’s selection convention in the constituency which is taking place this evening. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_01_doherty.mp3
Call from the Dáil – December 1st, 2017
Irish Times political correspondent, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for a look at the tumultuous events in the Dáil this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_01_call.mp3