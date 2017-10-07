Sean (John) McCord, Marian Park, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee, tomorrow (Sunday) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. John’s Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday @ 10 o’clock.  Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR