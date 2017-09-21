Sean John Francis, Lahesrough, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Friday (Sept 22nd) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.

