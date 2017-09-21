Sean John Francis, Lahesrough, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Friday (Sept 22nd) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.
Latest News
North Kerry community highlight poor mobile phone coverage
A community in North Kerry say they have been left with poor mobile phone coverage. It's understood technical issues led to Vodafone customers in Knocknagoshel...
KETB pleased with progress of Two Mile National School
Kerry Education and Training Board, says it Kerry ETB is very pleased with the progress to date in the development of the Two Mile...
Tidy Tralee Together to host annual awards ceremony
Businesses, homeowners, public buildings and estates will be honoured at a ceremony next held by Tidy Tralee Together. The event at the Rose Hotel on...
Call for council to improve infrastructure in the Black Valley
There's a call for Kerry County Council to improve infrastructure in the Black Valley. A delegation from the area, which is between Kenmare and Killarney,...
13 patients on trolleys in UHK
13 patients are on trolleys today at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation which carries out daily checks in...
Latest Sports
Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Injury Update
East Kerry will be without Dara Moynihan and Liam Kearney for their Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship ¼ Final clash with Kerins...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Former Kerry footballer Sean O' Sullivan of Cromane has been named as the new manager of the IT Tralee Fresher Football team. Laois native Fearghus...
Paul Geaney Says David Clifford Needs To Be Given Space And Time
Kerry's Paul Geaney say it's now time for the public to give David Clifford space and time to decide his future. Their is widespread speculation...