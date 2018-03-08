Séan ‘Jackie’ Walsh, Daar River View, Gortboy, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ahane, Knocknagoshel

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 5pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Donations if desired to Peter McVerry Trust, Dublin. Enquiries to Leahy’s Undertakers, Knocknagoshel.
Séan ‘Jackie’ Walsh, Daar River View, Gortboy, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ahane,...
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 5pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel....
Mary Kennedy nee Cronin, Connolly Park, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee. Requiem...
Margaret ‘Peg’ McCarthy nee Dineen, Ballyeagh, Ballybunion and formerly of The Hawthorn Bar, Ballyduff...
reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to her home. Private removal on Saturday morning...
Sean McQuinn, Tubridmore, Ardfert
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 7 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass on Saturday...
Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival – March 7th, 2018
Plenty of stories, songs, and craic this week as Joe McGill chats with the people behind the upcoming Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_convoWAV.mp3
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the Ireland squad following his leg break against Wales over a year ago. Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O’Neill has...
Thursday Basketball Results & Fixtures
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Pauls 69, St Brendans 55, LEESTRAND U16’s DIV 3 BOYS St Brendans 49, St Marys 41, DIV 2 GIRLS TK Vixens 44, St Marys 38, DIV...
Morning Sports Update
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will today name his starting fifteen for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland. Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose are...