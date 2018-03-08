Séan ‘Jackie’ Walsh, Daar River View, Gortboy, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ahane, Knocknagoshel

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 5pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Donations if desired to Peter McVerry Trust, Dublin. Enquiries to Leahy’s Undertakers, Knocknagoshel.

