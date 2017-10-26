Sean Healy, Kilmore & formerly of Addergown, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Friday (Oct 27th) form 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem mass will take place on Sunday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

