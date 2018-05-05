Seán (Bán) Sullivan, Coomastow, Caherciveen.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this Saturday evening (May 5th), from 8pm – 9pm and tomorrow Sunday (May 6th), from 7pm – 8.45pm, followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville, arriving at 9pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (May 7th), at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. Donations if desired to: Hawthorn Ward, St. Columbanus Hospital, Killarney.
Latest News
People of Kerry encouraged to support Green Ribbon campaign
People are being encouraged to follow the lead of Kerry GAA clubs and wear a Green Ribbon this month. More than 8,000 ribbons will be...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals Causeway 2.19 Lady's Walk 1.05 Lixnaw 1.13 Ballyheigue 0.08 Kilmoyley 0.23 Abbeydorney 2.11 County Junior...
Kerry Team Selected For Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final
The Kerry team’s been selected for their Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final. The Kingdom are away to Cork in Mallow at 4.45 today and...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Celtic 1-0 Killarney Athletic Denny Division 1A QPR 4-1 Ballyhar Dynamos Denny Premier A 7-00 Mastergeeha Fc v ...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Simon Zebo will be aiming to help Munster progress through to the semi finals of the PRO-14, in his final home game at Thomand...
Latest Sports
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals Causeway 2.19 Lady's Walk 1.05 Lixnaw 1.13 Ballyheigue 0.08 Kilmoyley 0.23 Abbeydorney 2.11 County Junior...
Kerry Team Selected For Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final
The Kerry team’s been selected for their Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final. The Kingdom are away to Cork in Mallow at 4.45 today and...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Celtic 1-0 Killarney Athletic Denny Division 1A QPR 4-1 Ballyhar Dynamos Denny Premier A 7-00 Mastergeeha Fc v ...