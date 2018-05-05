Seán (Bán) Sullivan, Coomastow, Caherciveen.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this Saturday evening (May 5th), from 8pm – 9pm and tomorrow Sunday (May 6th), from 7pm – 8.45pm, followed by removal to St. Finian’s Church, Waterville, arriving at 9pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (May 7th), at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery. Donations if desired to: Hawthorn Ward, St. Columbanus Hospital, Killarney.