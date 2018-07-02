Seamus James Nagle, Ballygamboon, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday (July 3rd) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care.

