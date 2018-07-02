Seamus James Nagle, Ballygamboon, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday (July 3rd) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Latest News
Thousands in Kerry left without water following rupture on major pipeline
Thousands of people in the county have been left without water following a rupture on one of the main pipelines serving Kerry. Last evening, a...
Warning Maharees ecosystem could be destroyed
There's been a stark warning that the Maharees on the Dingle peninsula could be destroyed. It follows huge littering in the area by campers over...
KCC reminds public that controlled burning is prohibited
The public is being reminded that the controlled burning of lands is prohibited. The warning comes as Kerry Fire Service dealt with a number of...
Lauragh community could lose thousands in funding over signage
Lauragh Community Council will lose 8,000 euro in funding for the development of a trail loop walk due to a row with one of...
Injured crewman in Round Ireland Yacht Race assisted off the Kerry coast
An injured crewman has been taken off a yacht off the Kerry coast. He was met by an ambulance at Portmagee but his injuries are...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The President of the GAA says he would like to see no non-GAA events take place at Croke Park in June or July...
Cahirciveen Regatta Results
U18 Boys 1st Callinafercy 2nd Killorglin 3rd Callinafercy Senior Men 1st Callinafercy 2nd Cromane 3rd Cromane U18 Girls 1st Valentia 2nd Sive 3rd Cromane u16 Boys 1st...
Kerry A Step Closer To Discovering Super 8s Opponents
Kerry are a step closer to discovering their Group opponents in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8s. The draw for the Final round of...