Seamus (James) Mc Carthy, The Cashen, Ballyduff

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

