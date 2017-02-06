Seamus Fitzgerald, Derrynane, Caherdaniel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville tomorrow Tuesday from 4-30pm to 7-30pm Removal at 7.30pm to St Crohan’s Church, Caherdaniel arriving at 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey Cemetery.

