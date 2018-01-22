The Seal, the Wheelie Bin and the Monday Morning Driver Taken by Surprise – January 22nd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

John Clifford was making his way to work when he made the unusual discovery at Killahan, Abbeydorney. The seal, which was around three feet long and in good health, was on the road. How did it get there when it’s 3 or 4 miles from the sea?

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR