The Sea and Sky’s the Limit for Kenmare: Council Acquires 13 Acres for Community – April 4th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Kerry County Council has secured the purchase of 13 acres of amenity land in Kenmare for public use. Fianna Fáil senator, Mark Daly, says the land, which stretches along the coastline between Kenmare Pier and the mouth of the Finnihy River, will be used for the benefit of the community.

