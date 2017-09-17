Scotts Lakers have defeated Dublin Lions 76-75 in the Men’s National League.
Listry Into Junior Club Football Championship Final
Listry are into the final of the Junior Club Football Championship. The last four has seen them overcome Lispole 1-9 to 10 points.
Molyneaux Cup Final Victory For Crokes
The Molyneaux Cup Final has been won by Dr Crokes. In the decider they overcame Rathmore 4-15 to 9 points.
Scotts Lakers Win Men’s National League Opener
Scotts Lakers have defeated Dublin Lions 76-75 in the Men’s National League.
I Had Cervical Cancer – August 29th, 2017
Irene told Jerry how she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 46, why she supports the HPV vaccine and why women...
Removal of Informed Parents’ Group HPV signs from Killarney – September 14th, 2017
Treasa Murphy speaks to Aengus O'Leary from Gneeveguilla of the Informed Parents' Group about the signs, questioning the HPV vaccine, whose removal was requested...
Should alcohol advertisements be banned? – September 14th, 2017
During the week Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty to begin the process of banning the advertising of alcohol products. In a motion raised...