Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney Win On The Road

Padraig Lucey scores a basket for Scotts Lakers against Neptune before a capacity crowd in the national league division one basketball clash in Killarney Sports Centre on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Today in the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney won 113-69 at Gamefootage.net Titans.

