Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney Win On The Road

Today in the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney won 113-69 at Gamefootage.net Titans.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster have secured a European Champions Cup quarter-final at home to Toulon after a bonus point win over Castres (pron: CAST). Tries from Keith Earls,...
Kerry Athletics Review
Kerry athletes were in action today at the Inter Club relays and the National Combineds. Tom O’Donoghue reports
Video Assistant Referees, Success Or Failure?
Video Assistant Referees made their English debut earlier this month. They were trialled in the FA Cup tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace. Since then VARs...
Castleisland mother facing homelessmess
Deirdre spoke to Tara from Castleisland who is a mother of five and soon will have nowhere to live and is no closer to...
Tougher Law on Drink Drivers Passes Crucial Stage in Dáil – January 19th, 2018
Kerry Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae, says he will continue his opposition to the Road Traffic Bill and has some strong words about Transport Minister,...
Call from the Dáil – January 19th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on a very important week for Irish society and politics – the Garda apology to Joanne...