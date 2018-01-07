Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney Beaten In Hula Hoops President’s Cup Semi-Final

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney have lost their Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final.

They got beaten 98-74 by Ballincollig, who go on to play Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in the decider.

Cormac O’Donoghue, Scotts Lakers St.Pauls coach

Matt O’Neill reports

KCYMS today contests the Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final.

At 1 in Neptune Stadium they face Templeogue.

The James Fleming coached Fr Mathews progressed to the Senior Women’s National Cup Final with an 83-68 win over Griffith College Swords Thunder.

They’ll face Meteors in that Final.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire, captained by Aine McKenna, continued their road to five Cup titles in a row with a 77-66 point win over near neighbours Singleton SuperValu Brunell in the semi-final.

Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals (Day 2)

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup

Pyrobel Killester 77-91 UCD Marian

UCC Demons 77-98 Black Amber Templeogue

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 77-66 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

NUIG Mystics 50-92 DCU Mercy

Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 74-98 Ballincollig

Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final

Griffith College Swords Thunder 68-83 Fr Mathews

Fabplus North West 59-76 Meteors

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s Cup semi-final

Meteors 47-61 Killester

St Mary’s 67-51 Maree

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

KUBS 94-75 KCYMS

Moycullen 106-57 Neptune

Hula Hoops U18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers 46-71 DCU Mercy