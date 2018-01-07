Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney Beaten In Hula Hoops President’s Cup Semi-Final

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney have lost their Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final.
They got beaten 98-74 by Ballincollig, who go on to play Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in the decider.
Cormac O’Donoghue, Scotts Lakers St.Pauls coach
Matt O’Neill reports
KCYMS today contests the Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final.
At 1 in Neptune Stadium they face Templeogue.
The James Fleming coached Fr Mathews progressed to the Senior Women’s National Cup Final with an 83-68 win over Griffith College Swords Thunder.
They’ll face Meteors in that Final.
Ambassador UCC Glanmire, captained by Aine McKenna, continued their road to five Cup titles in a row with a 77-66 point win over near neighbours Singleton SuperValu Brunell in the semi-final.
Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals (Day 2)
Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup
Pyrobel Killester 77-91 UCD Marian
UCC Demons 77-98 Black Amber Templeogue
Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final
Ambassador UCC Glanmire 77-66 Singleton SuperValu Brunell
NUIG Mystics 50-92 DCU Mercy
Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 74-98 Ballincollig
Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final
Griffith College Swords Thunder 68-83 Fr Mathews
Fabplus North West 59-76 Meteors
Hula Hoops NICC Women’s Cup semi-final
Meteors 47-61 Killester
St Mary’s 67-51 Maree
Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final
KUBS 94-75 KCYMS
Moycullen 106-57 Neptune
Hula Hoops U18 Women’s National Cup semi-final
Portlaoise Panthers 46-71 DCU Mercy