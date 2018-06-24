Scottish company assessing oil potential off Kerry coast

A Scottish company is currently carrying out technical work to assess oil capacity off the Kerry coast.

Europa Oil & Gas Holdings’s prospect portfolio includes seven licences and options in the Atlantic.

Technical work is continuing across Europa’s four licences in the South Porcupine basin, approximately 200km off the Kerry coast.

Interpretation of the new data and creation of an updated prospect inventory is underway.

Industry experts believe the Porcupine Basin could potentially contain up to three billion barrels of oil.