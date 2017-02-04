Scotland First Up For Ireland In Six Nations

Ireland begin their quest to re-claim the Six Nations title with an away game against Scotland at Murrayfield this afternoon.

Joe Schmidt’s men claimed back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, but finished third last season with England winning the Championship.

Ireland overcame Scotland by ten points at the Aviva Stadium last campaign but Scotland beat France at Murrayfield in 2016 and will be out to cause an upset.

Ireland captain Rory Best is expecting a tough test http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/irfu.mp3

Kick-off at Murrayfield is at twenty-five past two.

Also today, defending Champions England play France at Twickenham from ten-to-five.

The Irish sides made it a clean sweep of victories against Scottish oppostion last night.

The Ireland Under 20’s came from behind to edge Scotland 20-19 in their Six Nations opener at Broadwood Stadium.

Jenny Murphy scored a stoppage-time try to beat Scotland 22-15 and secure a bonus point in their Six Nations clash at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Munster are back on top of the PRO12 table after they beat Edinburgh 10-9 in their rescheduled match in Scotland.