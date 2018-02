Spa have won back to back titles at the All-Ireland Finals of Scor na Nog.

It’s two in a row in the Set Dancing category but there was no joy for Na Gaeil in the Leiriu or the Dr. Crokes quiz team.

Spa: Erin Holland, Meghann Cronin, Siona Moynihan, Orlaith, Spillane, Liam Spillane, Gary O Sullivan, Cian O Sullivan, Eoghan Mulvaney.