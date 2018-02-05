Scoil Náisiúnta Cillín Liath, Dromid, South Kerry Open Day Sat 10th Feb

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Are you interested in educating your child through the medium of Irish? Scoil Náisiúnta Cillín Liath, Dromid, South Kerry Open Day takes place this Sat 10th Feb from 11am-1pm. We welcome children of all ages.

