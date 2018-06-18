Scoil Bhríde are Junior Entrepreneur winners

The 5th and 6th class pupils of Scoil Bhríde in Killarney have been named Community Champions at the National Junior Entrepreneur Showcase Day at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin.

The class developed an innovative Tick Kit to aid awareness and promote the safe removal of ticks. Their teacher is Edward Looney.

Each kit contains tick twisters, plasters, anti-septic wipes, rubber gloves and instructions inside the container.





Ten awards were presented at the event including Genius Product, Marketing Gurus, and Financial Wizards.

The free 12 to 16 week programme is led by Kerry entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com and gives participants an insight into running their own business.

Mr Kennelly said that while only a percentage of the children who have completed JEP will go on to start their own business, they will all understand the challenges faced by the cornerstone of our economy – the entrepreneurs who drive it.