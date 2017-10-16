Schools to remain closed tomorrow

All schools will remain closed tomorrow due to storm Ophelia, the Department of Education and Skills has said.

Minister Richard Bruton said the decision “was primarily taken in the interests of child safety and on the basis of information available in what is a developing situation”.

On Twitter, he said: “While it is recognised that some schools may not be as badly impacted as others, the information available at this time indicates that over 350,000 businesses & homes already without power, severe winds continue to cause damage across the country as the storm progresses.”