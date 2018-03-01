Schools remain closed and major transport disruption expected in Kerry

All primary and secondary schools in Kerry will remain closed for today and Friday.

All Kerry ETB schools and training centres will remain closed for both days.

Tralee IT is also closed for both days.

Kerry Airport says its morning flight to Dublin was delayed until 8.40am, but lunchtime flights too and from Dublin are cancelled.

No decision has been made yet in relation to Kerry to Berlin and Luton services and intending passengers are asked to keep in touch with the airport.

Bus Èireann has cancelled all its services today, due to the nationwide Status Red weather warning and will review the situation for tomorrow later.

Confirmations in the diocese due to take place today and tmrw have been postponed.

All Local Link kerry Bus Services are cancelled for both days, and Local Link Kerry ask people to keep an eye on neighbours.

