Schools and Kerry Airport closed

All schools in Kerry will remain closed today due to the status red weather alert.

The ITT, Kerry College of Further Education, CIT and UL have also confirmed that they will not open for safety reasons.

Marts at Tralee, Kenmare and Castleisland have been postponed.

All District and other court sittings have been cancelled.

Tralee, Castleisland, Killorglin and Listowel Credit Unions have advised that they will remain closed for the day.

All post offices are to remain closed today.

The Kerry Cork Health Link Bus won’t be travelling today.

All Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection offices in Kerry and Cork are closed for the day.

A spokesperson for Kerry Airport has confirmed that apart from the 7.30am Dublin flight this morning – all Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights from the airport are cancelled today.

Passengers are being advised not to travel to Kerry Airport for safety reasons and to contact their airline directly in relation to any queries.

Passengers can make arrangements through their airline to rebook on the next available flight or to get refunds.

Kerry Airport says it is closed for the rest of the day, to ensure staff and passenger safety.

It’ll reopen tomorrow at 6am.