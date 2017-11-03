Is sending your son/daughter on ‘exotic’ school tours really educational and do schools put too much pressure on parents to fork out big money to them?
Burglar detected by mobile call made to his father from Ashe Memorial Hall
A man who broke into the Ashe Memorial Hall in Tralee and stole a mobile phone and a bottle of wine has been sentenced...
Workers at Kerry Ingredients accept pay offer
Workers at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel have accepted a pay offer from Kerry Group. SIPTU balloted 290 workers in recent days on the...
Careless driving causing death accused found not guilty by direction of trial judge
A woman accused of careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist has been found not guilty by a jury on the direction of...
Chernobyl Children
Deirdre meets with three Kerry people just back from a life changing trip to Belarus to meet the families of the children who came...
Are we living longer?
Dr Edward Kelly from the Third Act organisation is organising a conference in Dublin on longevity. Deirdre spoke to him on today's show. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Are_we_living_longer.mp3
Drinking habits among teens
An 18 year old listener got in touch describing interesting insights to teens drinking habits. Dearbhla Hennessy also spoke to Deirdre about her experience...