Tralee school principal pays tribute to former student who lost his life in Ecuador

The principal of a Tralee secondary school has paid tribute to a former student who lost his life in Ecuador.

The body of 26-year-old David Higgins, who was from Caherslee, Tralee, was found on Monday evening, after he and four other men went missing on Saturday afternoon on the Abanico River.

David attended Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí from 2003 -2009, before continuing his studies in Galway.

Principal of Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Ruairí Ó Cinnéide, says David had a great outlook and approached all aspects of school life with great enthusiasm and vigour.